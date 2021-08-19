What we know about Floyd Ray Roseberry, the Washington DC bomb threat suspect

Floyd Ray Roseberry is a 49-year-old man from Cleveland County, North Carolina. Police said he threatened to have explosives outside the Library of Congress.

WASHINGTON — Authorities in Washington, D.C. have identified the man claiming to have an explosive outside the Library of Congress as Floyd Ray Roseberry.

Roseberry, 49, is from Grover, North Carolina, which is located in Cleveland County about 40 miles west of Charlotte. U.S. Capitol police said Roseberry was inside a pickup truck parked outside the Library of Congress claiming to have explosives with a detonator in his hand. Roseberry surrendered to police shortly after 2 p.m. and he was taken into custody without further incident. Multiple charges are pending against Roseberry.

Investigators said Roseberry had a propane tank in his truck but said they aren't sure if there are any explosive devices in the vehicle.

Roseberry posted multiple videos to a now-removed Facebook page Thursday, demanding to speak with President Joe Biden. Officials have not determined Roseberry's motive at this time. During a lengthy Facebook live video, Roseberry said, "the revolution is on" and that he'd "die for this land."

WCNC Charlotte confirmed that Roseberry is a registered Republican voter since 2016.

Investigators said Roseberry's criminal history was "nothing that serious." In the late 1980s, Roseberry was charged with larceny over $200 and driving without a license. He was given probation for those offenses. Cleveland County court records indicate he was convicted of resisting a public officer in 1993 as well.

U.S. Capitol Police said Roseberry's mother recently passed away. Members of Roseberry's family told police he was dealing with "other issues."

Former FBI agent and federal prosecutor M. Quentin Williams said there is usually some sort of signaling leading up to these kinds of acts.

"There are usually signs. The question is are we paying attention to the signs?" Williams said. "We must pay attention to these signs, because they're giving us indications that they're considering doing something."

Williams said if Roseberry is convicted, he'll likely face 10 to 20 years in prison, even if he didn't have a bomb.