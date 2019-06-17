BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are in the hospital after a fight broke out overnight Sunday in the city's Allentown district. Three people have been arrested, but some viewers reached out to us with their concerns about that area's safety, saying this is a consistent issue.

The assault was captured on video by a concerned resident who told 2 On Your Side they are tired of the violence and crime happening in the area.

The video shows a man and a woman getting beat up just outside Jim's Steakout around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Warning: the video linked below is graphic.

A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department says the incident started inside Jim's Steakout restaurant, where three people began pushing, shoving and punching a man and a woman.

Buffalo Police say they have arrested 26-year-old Deante Peoples, 26-year-old Stephon D. McCann and 27-year-old Tarrice Greer. The individuals are all being charged with gang assault, which refers to an assault by three or more people.

Both of the victims were taken to ECMC. We are told the 30-year-old female victim suffered a broken nose and has been released. The condition of the male victim is still unknown at this point.

Since this fight, 2 On Your Side has had concerned residents reach out to us, saying they have noticed an increase in violence and crime in the area late at night. They are not the only ones. The manager of Allentown Pizza says they hire a security guard every weekend after a fight broke out in his business.

2 On Your Side's Leanne Stuck was in the area talking with people Sunday evening. She spoke with one eyewitness to the fight, off camera, who said, "It was the craziest fight I have ever seen."