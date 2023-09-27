FBI raids home in the Town of Batavia

According to Genesee County Tax records, the property belongs to Barsuk Buffalo Properties LLC.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Buffalo office raided a home in the Town of Batavia Wednesday morning.

FBI agents, along with the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, were seen removing items from a home at 3604 Pearl Street Road.

2 On Your Side reached out to the FBI for more information on the raid. A spokesperson said this was an ongoing investigation and they could not share further details at this time.