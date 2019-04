CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police say they've identified the suspect in the robbery of a bank satellite inside a town supermarket.

Police say the robbery occurred just after 6 P.M. at the Citizens Bank located inside the Tops Markets at the Thruway Plaza.

A post on the department's Facebook page Friday said with the public's help, a suspect has now been identified.

The post adds the investigation is on-going but does not say whether that person has been arrested and/or charged yet.