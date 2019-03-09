LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about another phone scam.

Officials say they've received reports of an individual reportedly calling from a Boston, NY phone number. The caller claims to be from Olean General Hospital and they're updating records.

The caller asks the resident to provide personal information, banking information and social security numbers.

Police are reminding residents to not release any personal information over the phone if they receive an unknown number and to report it to their local police agency.

RELATED: NYS Tax Department says letters demanding payment a scam

RELATED: Cuomo signs legislation to protect veterans from scammers