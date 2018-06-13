BUFFALO, NY - One of three co-defendants in the robbery and beating death of 79-year-old Upender Bawa, owner of the Taste of Life restaurant in Niagara Falls, was sentenced Wednesday.

On July 17, 2016, three individuals robbed and beat 79-year-old Bawa to death in the apartment above his restaurant.

The Erie County District Attorney announced Wednesday that one of those individuals, Shanita Chapman, 31, of Buffalo, has been sentenced to three and a half years behind bars. She pleaded guilty to attempted robbery just over a year ago.

In April, co-defendant Jamell Chapman, 27, of Niagara Falls was sentenced to 24 years in jail plus five years post-supervision release after pleading guilty to Manslaughter last March.

The third co-defendant, Dalene McIlwain, 19, of Buffalo, is scheduled for sentencing on September 26.

