Buffalo Police: Teen shot multiple times while sitting in his vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Timon Street.

Police say an 18-year-old male from Buffalo arrived in a vehicle at Buffalo General at approximately 2 p.m. Monday after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The teenager was later transported to ECMC by ambulance where he is listed in serious condition.

Authorities say the victim was shot while inside of his vehicle.