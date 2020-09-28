Police: Erie County Board of Elections receives envelope with suspicious substance

According to the police twitter page, at least one employee is being monitored for exposure to the substance.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police and firefighters are investigating a suspicious substance found in an envelope received at the Erie County Board of Elections Monday.

According to police on twitter, at least one employee is being monitored for exposure to the substance.



The Buffalo Fire Department's HazMat team has also been called in.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a social media post, the substance is a white powder.

West Eagle Street is closed between Delaware and Elmwood Avenues until further notice.

We'll have more on this story as more information is released.