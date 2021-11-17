Buffalo Police Department reminding the community on how to prevent getting their car stolen

Police are reminding people to not leave their cars running unattended.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As winter approaches, the Buffalo Police Department is taking the opportunity to remind people to not leave their cars running unattended.

The police department is launching their annual effort to prevent car thefts. Members of the BPD's Neighborhood Engagement Team and walking patrols will be distributing pamphlets with tips on how to prevent your vehicle from being stolen.

“With the holiday shopping season coming up and the weather turning colder, now is the perfect time to remind people not to leave their cars running and unattended while they make a quick stop somewhere,” said BPD Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

BPD reports that a majority of auto thefts are the result of people leaving their car unattended while it is running or leaving the keys inside the vehicle. While leaving a car unattended while running is a violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law, BPD's goal is to educate people on the risk of having a car stolen.

tips include:

Never leave an unattended child in your car;

Parking in well-lighted areas;

Locking your auto’s doors and closing windows;

Installing a car alarm or anti-theft device;

Install a remote car starter

Locking valuables in the trunk or keeping them somewhere out of sight; and

Hiding car keys when at home, as many stolen vehicles are taken by friends and family