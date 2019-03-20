BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo photographer is accused of possessing child pornography.

Delshawn K. Trueheart, 43, was arrrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Investigators say a victim reported to Buffalo Police this month that Trueheart had a sexual relationship with her when she was between 15-17 years of age.

The victim told investigators she had sexual relations with Trueheart at his home and photography studio, which is located on East Delavan Avenue. Trueheart allegedly took nude photos of the victim and recorded them having sexual intercourse.

Police searched Trueheart's residence and studio and found video of the victim when she was 16 engaged in sexual intercourse.

Trueheart is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

If convicted, Trueheart could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.