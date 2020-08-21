Buffalo man sentenced for speeding through border crossing in stolen car

Raison Holt, 25, was convicted of high speed flight from a border checkpoint.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend 20 months in prison for speeding through a border crossing while in a stolen vehicle.

Investigators from the US Attorney's office say Holt was driving a vehicle on the Lewiston Queenston Bridge heading into Canada on January 20. Before he entered Canada, officials say he turned around in the middle of the bridge and drove throw the US point of entry and failed to stop for a federal inspection.

A Customs and Border Patrol officer verbally ordered Holt to stop, but he did not and sped onto the I-190 and then onto the Route 104 exit ramp. Officers pursued Holt and witnessed Holt lose control of the vehicle and crash into a ditch. They say he attempted to run from the scene, but officers were able to take him into custody.