BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces a maximum of 25-years to life in prison for killing another man last summer.

Michael Santiago, 22, was virtually arraigned on a murder charge Monday. He's accused of shooting Jerry Bonilla Matos, 38, the night of August 7, 2020 on Newton St.

Matos died at the scene.