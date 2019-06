Kenyatta Austin, 26, of Buffalo has been arraigned before the Erie County Court Thursday.

The indictment charges Austin with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon, and a class "C" violent felony.

Austin is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Luis Flores March 19 on East Ferry Street in Buffalo. If Austin is convicted of these charges, he could face a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.