Batavia Police investigating bomb threat called in for school bus

The Genesee County 911 dispatch received a call from a local business which had gotten a call about a "bomb on a school bus."

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Batavia Police Department is continuing to investigate a call about a bomb on a school bus.

The Genesee County 911 dispatch received a call from a local business which had gotten a call about a "bomb on a school bus" Tuesday.

During the investigation, it was found that the call was fake and it allegedly came from an eight-year-old child on the bus, according to a Batavia Police Department.

When officers found the bus in question, it was empty, but out of extreme caution the bus was cleared by the New York State Police K-9 unit that specializes in explosives.