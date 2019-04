BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man from Amherst has pleaded guilty to sexual conduct against a child.

Officials say Anthony Mendola, 65, admitted to engaging in oral sexual conduct against a child less than 11 years old between 2015 and 2017.

Mendola faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced in May. He was remanded to jail without bail.