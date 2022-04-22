Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward in 2017 homicide case

James "Dough Boy" Smith III was killed on March 1, 2017 outside of 111 Pershing Avenue in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of James "Dough Boy" Smith III.

Harper was killed on March 1, 2017 outside of 111 Pershing Avenue in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about his murder.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.

