Ahmaud Arbery murder suspects now facing federal hate crime charges

A federal grand jury returned indictments Wednesday against Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan on hate crimes and attempted kidnapping.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The three Georgia men charged with murder in the February 2020 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick now face federal hate crimes and attempted kidnapping charges.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday against 35-year-old Travis McMichael, 65-year-old Gregory McMichael and 51-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan on one count each of hate crimes and attempted kidnapping charges. The two McMichaels were also charged with separate counts of using firearms during a crime of violence.

Travis and Gregory McMichael were charged with one count each of using, carrying and brandishing, and in Travis's case, discharging, a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Counts One and Two of the indictment allege that the defendants used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery's right to use a public street because of his race, the release says.

Count One of the indictment says that as Arbery was running on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, the McMichaels armed themselves, got into a truck and chased Arbery through the streets while yelling at him, using their truck to cut off his route and threatening him with their weapons, resulting in his death.

Count Two says Bryan joined the chase, using his truck to cut off Arbery's route.

Count Three says all three men tried to unlawfully seize and confine Arbery by chasing after him in their vehicles in an attempt to restrain him, restrict his free movement, corral and detain him against his will and prevent his escape.

Counts Four and Five say that during the course of the crime of violence, Travis McMichael used, carried, brandished and discharged a Remington shotgun, and Gregory McMichael used, carried and brandished a .357 Magnum revolver.