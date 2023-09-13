2 daycare workers accused of abusing children in Niagara County

Victoria Stanton, 22, of Lockport is facing two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Karon Anterline, 66 of Newfane is charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

According to the New York State Police Lockport, they received a complaint about possible abusive treatment at the Sweet Angels Daycare in Newfane. Investigators say both women allegedly used excessive force while dealing with children.



Stanton and Anterline were issued appearance tickets. They are scheduled to return to court later this month.