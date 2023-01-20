14 kilos of cocaine seized during drug bust in Erie County

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says deputies surveilled two people at a hotel, and a third suspect at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Jan. 18.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three people are facing charges after law enforcement officials seized 14 kilos of cocaine during an investigation.

Investigators say they observed a California man, Timothy Tucker, 48, arrive on a flight from Detroit that originated from Los Angels, and then leave in a vehicle to travel to a home in Buffalo.

A short while later, investigators says they observed Chastity Banks and Loany Gato-Aronategui a hotel and traveling to the same Buffalo residence.

Erie County SWAT team members forced entry into the home and took Tucker and Gato-Aronategui into custody. Deputies detained Banks following a traffic stop in Buffalo.

The home and vehicle were searched by narcotics and intelligence officers, as well as the FBI, Safe Street Task Force and Buffalo Police. Officers found 13 kilogram bricks of cocaine in a secret compartment of the vehicle and one kilogram of cocaine in the garage.

Tucker is charged with one felony count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 8 ounces or more, and one felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell.

Banks, 23, of Los Angles, California, is charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a controlled substance-8 ounces or more and one felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell.

Gato-Aronategui, 19, of Henderson, Nevada, is also charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a controlled substance-8 ounces or more and a felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell.