New NYS Liquor Authority rules draw mixed reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The latest guidelines from New York State for bars and restaurants are now in effect.

"All establishments must only serve alcohol to people who are also ordering food," said Governor Andrew Cuomo. He added, "Also, no walk-up bar service. All service from bar tops must be only for seated patrons who are socially distant by six feet.''

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, who's leading Western New York's reopening effort, was asked about the regulations on Friday.

"What concerns us is the new cases predominately are among young people, 20-30-year-olds, who are catching it from each other, whether it's the house parties, or whether they're gathering in bars and congregating too close to each other without the mask," Hochul said. "That has to change."

She added, "You only need to look at the other states. You can visibly see what young people are doing, gathering and now they're ending up in hospitals and increasing the rate of infection. Our desire is to get this economy back going again and this is just a precaution that the governor and his healthcare experts thought was necessary."

The New York State Brewers Association told 2 on Your Side these new regulations came as a complete surprise.

"I know that the brewers have been all working very diligently to do all of the things that allow us to be back open and to all the sudden get a mandate with no forewarning is really shocking," said Christopher Ericson, the association's president.

Ericson said the regulations will put more stress on an industry that’s been under a lot of stress throughout the pandemic.

Erie County Legislator Joe Lorigo said he was frustrated by the announcement.

"I know how hard the people that are in the industry work to make sure that their establishments are clean, healthy and safe and someone has to have their back," Lorigo said. "I already know a number of restaurants that have closed their doors permanently because of the COVID situation and the last thing I want to see is more businesses close in Buffalo, Erie County and all of Western New York."

Lorigo told 2 on Your Side he's taking his concerns to his colleagues in county government.

"My plan is to clock in a resolution next week that will direct the Erie County attorney to file a lawsuit challenging Andrew Cuomo's ability to issue these executive orders and make sure that someone is looking out for the business owners," Lorigo said.