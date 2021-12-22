Homeless individuals that passed away this year remembered Tuesday night

The annual event aims to highlight the struggles that the homeless in our area experience throughout the year and hopefully raise awareness.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Organizers at the Matt Urban Hope Center in Buffalo along with the Western New York Coalition for the Homeless gathered Tuesday night to remember the homeless of Buffalo who passed away this year.

The annual event aims to highlight the struggles that the homeless in our area experience throughout the year and hopefully raise awareness for the need for safer, affordable, and permanent housing for those in need.

"This is an opportunity to recognize each of these individuals and to give them you know, some honor that they deserve. And for many of them, it wasn't something that came on a daily basis. So this is our opportunity to just, you know, memorialize them properly," Jean Bennett, the Chair of WNY Homeless Coalition said.