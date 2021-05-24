Western New York's Asian Community Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

Local organizations are using virtual performances and community projects to help their community and share aspects of AAPI culture.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For Gaitrie Syubryan dancing is more than just a way to express herself. It’s a way to stay connected to her heritage. The choreographer and instructor self-identifies as someone of Indian descent. She was born in Guyana and raised in the Bronx where she says she wasn't always exposed to her Indian heritage.

She did eventually find Indian dancing, which gave her an outlet.

"When I found Indian dance, I was ready to connect to my roots of where I came from and the culture," she told 2 On Your Side.

Subryan started Devi Bollywood Dance Company and eight years after her first class, she has a group of dancers of all backgrounds. She admits things slowed during the pandemic, but she found a work-around hosting online sessions. Teaching presented Subryan with an opportunity to give back and inform something that’s recently become even more important.

"Especially with youth, that is one of the first things I speak to them about is the location of where India is and where it is in the globe and how it is then affecting the rest of the world."

Also trying to bridge the gap is Jun Wang-Tiedemann, President of the Chinese Club of Western New York. Like Gaitrie, she views the increased attention on the Asian American and Pacific Islander community as an opportunity to further educate those around her.

"We have to really look this objectively and realize that this is a time to raise people’s awareness."

During the pandemic, the Chinese Club has been busy making PPE donations to those in need and moving their celebrations onto virtual platforms. Earlier in 2021, the group held a vigil for the victims of the spa shootings in Georgia and partnered with other community groups.

Wang-Tiedemann says it also gave more people in Western New York the chance to learn about their organization. Despite the current difficulties facing the Asian American Community, Jun says the Chinese Club remained dedicated, even now they’re holding virtual classes and planning cultural events that will happen later this year.

"We cannot be threatened or scared by the virus, by any, how you say, not so friendly atmosphere."

The Chinese Club of WNY is also planning a fundraiser and book drive. The goal is to collect books about Chinese history and culture and donate them to different Erie County Library System branches.