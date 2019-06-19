The future is looking bright for Buffalo's waterfront. It has been 10 years since the Aud was demolished, and nothing's really happened to the block where it once stood, but that's soon going to change.

New York State is investing at least $10 million to transform the North Aud Block, and that money's going to really help the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) with its big plans for an already booming waterfront.

Ultimately ECHDC wants to reintroduce portions of the two acre block's street grid and infrastructure, and create some kind of mixed use development with commercial retail space. There's also talks of creating a lot more parking spots for people who come down for events at Canalside, Explore & More - the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum, the Key Bank Center, or Harborcenter.

ECHDC held a public meeting on Tuesday to get some ideas from Western New Yorkers about what they'd like to see.

The goal is to have a concept and plan in place by the end of the summer, private sector developers chosen by next spring, and construction to be completed by 2022.

For anyone who missed tonight's meeting, there's a survey in the "get involved" section of the Buffalo Waterfront website.