BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills season ticket holders will have to pay more in 2019.

The average increase is $1.85 per seat per game and that equates to a 2.11 percent increase. The average price goes from $87.71 to $89.56 which was explained to season ticket holders in an email on Wednesday.

There are some price reductions for certain seats as well from anywhere to $8 to $22 per seat.