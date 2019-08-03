NEW YORK — A local Assemblyman has introduced a bill into the state legislature that would create a constitutional amendment to separate New York into three regions.

Assemblyman David DiPietro (East Aurora) says the state should be divided into three parts: New York, Montauk, and New Amsterdam.

New York would include, Bronx, Kings, New York, Queens, and Richmond counties.

Montauk would include Nassau, Suffolk, Rockland, and Westchester counties.

And New Amsterdam would include every county north of Westchester, which would include Western New York.

“Upstate New Yorkers and Long Islanders have long been subjected to the whim of New York City politicians who don’t understand our way of life, our value, and simply don’t care about us," said DiPietro.

Each region would elect its own governor, Legislature and judicial wing and be responsible for its own management.

DiPietro joins Assemblyman Steve Hawley, who has already submitted a letter to the New York State Assembly suggesting that the state should be divided into two separate New Yorks.

