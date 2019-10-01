WASHINGTON (AP) — Multiple people tell The Associated Press that Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is looking at Troy, New York, as a potential headquarters for a 2020 presidential bid.

They cautioned that the decision is not yet final and spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Gillibrand’s team eyeing Troy, which is 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of Manhattan, is the strongest signal yet that the New York senator will soon enter the presidential race.

If Gillibrand enters the race, she will join what is expected to be a historically large field, and one that could include many of her Senate colleagues. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has already formed an exploratory committee and is moving quickly with trips across the landscape of early primary states.