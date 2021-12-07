Seneca Nation to receive $1.7 million equitable COVID-19 relief

The money will be used to build eight single-family homes.

IRVING, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation is one of 49 Tribal communities across the nation to receive money from the Indian Community Block grant-American Rescue Plan grants.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced on Tuesday, a grant of $1.7 million was awarded to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Seneca Nation plans on using the funds to build eight single-family homes to help with the housing shortage.

A total of $52 million will be awarded to 49 Tribal communities across the country. The money is to help protect the health safety of Tribal communities, especially low- and moderate-income individuals and families.

“I’m pleased to announce these robust resources for Tribal communities to meet urgent housing, community, and economic development needs,” said HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. “The funding HUD is awarding today will support our mission to ensure that every person has the security of a healthy, safe, and resilient home and community. HUD looks forward to ongoing partnerships with Tribal communities to expand equity and opportunity and strengthen nation-to-nation relationships.”