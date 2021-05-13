NYS Attorney General wants to make drivers aware of possible gas price gouging

The warning comes following the temporary interruption of service from the Colonial Pipelin, which serves much of the eastern United States.

ALBANY, N.Y. — While it is true gas prices are on the rise around the country, the NYS Attorney General's office is still warning drivers of possible price gouging.

The warning comes on the heels of the temporary interruption of service from the Colonial Pipelin, which serves much of the eastern United States due to a ransomware attack.

“As New Yorkers continue to suffer the economic impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis, the last thing their wallets can afford is the price gouging of fuel from those seeking to unconscionably take advantage of another crisis,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “To be clear, the price gouging of fuel in New York state will not be tolerated for a moment. If our office sees profiteers take advantage of consumers by boosting prices to excess levels, we will not hesitate to take legal action. Last year, the state granted our office additional authority to stop those seeking to unlawfully profit off an emergency, so we will use every tool at our disposal to stop illegal actors and secure relief for consumers who have been overcharged for gasoline.”

James is urging drivers to report any dramatic increase in the price of gas here. When filling out the form, you're asked to include the specific increased prices, the dates and places of the increased prices, and the types of fuel being sold. You should also provide a copy of your receipt and any pictures of the advertised price if available.