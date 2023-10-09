National gas price decrease could continue

The weekly gas price update brings drivers good news that one can only hope to last.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're finally seeing a drop in gas prices this week nationally, but not so much in WNY and across the state.

AAA says gas prices have been decreasing and could continue due to the lower demand in oil which is now priced at $86 per barrel.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is now 11 cents down from last week. Today's price is $3.70 whereas a year ago it was $3.91.

However, in New York State, the average price per gallon is currently $3.85, only down four cents from last week. A year ago, the price per gallon of gas in NYS was $3.63.

Here are the prices per gallon of gas across the state:

Batavia - $3.82 (no change from last Monday)

Buffalo - $3.84 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Elmira - $3.76 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca - $3.91 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Rochester - $3.87 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Rome - $3.91 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse - $3.85 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Watertown - $3.89 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

The national average price for diesel is $4.51 which is down five cents from last last week.

Recent data from the Energy Information Administration shares that the gas demand dropped sharply while the total domestic gasoline stocks have increased.