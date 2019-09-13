BUFFALO, N.Y. — More housing is coming to Buffalo, this time by the city's waterfront.

Ciminelli Real Estate broke ground on what's being called "The West End" along Lakefront Boulevard near the Erie Basin Marina.

The $20-million project calls for 20 units. The townhomes will be three stories tall each.

City leaders say this is part of their goal to keep up with the demand for various types of housing.

"We are building different types of properties all across the city of Buffalo from affordable to workforce housing to upscale housing," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. "And there is a demand for every single housing type in our city."

The homes should be finished by the year 2022 with listing prices starting around $850,000.