More public green space added to Grand Island Radisson project

"It's about opening the land to the public," said architect/developer Michael Conroe, founder of Elev8 Architecture of Orchard Park.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The development team behind the $25 million plan to buy and turn the Radisson Hotel Niagara Falls-Grand Island into a residential-anchored project has tweaked its plans, putting an emphasis on Niagara River-fronting pocket park.

Conroe and the J.B. Earl Co. of Provo, Utah, have the 268-room hotel at 100 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island, under contract with plans to turn the hospitality complex into a building anchored by 135 market-rate apartments. The hotel remains open and operating while the project gains all its final Grand Island approvals.