Late spring freeze takes a bite out of the New York apple harvest; here's what you might see

Frost and freezing temps in late April and early May aren't a new phenomenon for Empire State apple growers, but this year it came later than usual.

APPLETON, N.Y. — Apple season will look a bit different across New York state this year after a late spring freeze took a bite out of many orchards, leading to smaller harvests, and alterations to some U-pick options.

According to Tim Bittner, a partner at Bittner-Singer Orchards, which grows apples and other fruit for wholesale in Niagara County, their harvest will be about 80% of what it usually is this year.

"May 18 was a very scary morning across all of New York State. I mean, here on this farm we were at 30 degrees ... some other farms were in the 20s for most of the night," Bittner said.

At the time, he was scared of what the outcome might be.

Frost and freezing temps in late April and early May aren't a new phenomenon for Empire State apple growers, but typically, Bittner explained, they occur during bloom.

By May 18, he said some apple varieties were already showing early-stage fruit and were more vulnerable.

In many cases, the freezing leaves a mark on that young apple, which as it matures leaves a mark called a "frost mark" or "frost ring" when the cells of the fruit are scarred.

The apple itself tastes the same, however. It just looks different.

"We're protected here because we're right next to Lake Ontario so it helps us not get too cold but that was a real shocker," he said.

Lake Ontario helps regulate the temperature along the lake shore, which is why Bittner can't ever recall seeing a late freeze like this one. Orchards further inland or those in lower-lying areas are typically more susceptible because cold air sinks.

Even the slight topographical differences at Bittner-Singer Farms meant some parts of the farm were hit by the freeze and others were not Bittner said. Even the tops of trees in the freeze zone faired better than the bottom, as they were just above the cold air.

It also impacted different apple varieties differently.

"In this orchard, we happened to have Jonagolds, which in this particular orchard were hurt pretty bad. There is hardly a Jonagold crop here, but in the rows next to them are Crispins and Galas, and they have a full crop," Bittner said.

While Bittner-Singer doesn't have a U-pick orchard, their experience paints a pretty good picture of what other operations in Western New York are also seeing.

For example, LynOaken Farms, which is now open for U-pick every day through November 5, alerts potential customers about the impact the frost had on their orchard via answering machine.

"Please be aware that we experienced a severe May freeze that hit our U-pick orchard harder than our orchards in Lyndonville. This means there will be reduced picking available on varieties like Gala, Jonamac, and Braeburn and no picking at all of Honeycrisp. Apples remaining in the orchard may have some frost patches but these blemishes are only on the skin surface and these apples are just as delicious as ever."

"There are farms that have 100% of a crop and there are farms that are short or short of certain varieties," Bittner added.

The best advice he had for people looking to U-pick this season is to call ahead or check out your local orchard online so you know what to expect.

"It's not a wipeout crop there are apples out there. New York state is still going to pick a lot of apples," Bittner said.