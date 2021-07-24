Farms still bailing out in Niagara County with an appeal for state aid underway

Hurtgam Farms and Faery's Nursery in Ransomville depend on water to make a living, but both were overwhelmed by the amount they received this week.

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. — A group of lawmakers in Niagara County has asked the state to approve flood assistance funding after parts of the region were left underwater this week.

"Walking through some of our buildings, it was waist, maybe chest high," said third-generation farmer Jeff Hurtgam.

It's been 40 years since his family saw as much damage as was left this week, courtesy of several torrential storms. The water rose so fast that Hurtgam and his team had to abandon equipment, which on Friday remained partially submerged.

His neighbors at Faery's Nursery suffered a similar fate. Their greenhouses were flooded, low-lying shrubs left caked in mud, and leafy trees were stripped off their leaves by hail.

"Everyone has been so helpful working together and we all have one common goal which is to get this water out of here and start moving on," Hurtgam said.

Even with drainage systems in place, the farm couldn't handle the rain. A nearby culvert also got overwhelmed and backed up into the farm. The Hurtgam harvest was also devastated. Acres of melons, bell peppers, and zucchini, all ready for market, were mauled by hail - most of it Hurtgam said is unsalvageable.

As of Friday night, the farm and nursery have eight pumps working hard to remove the water, a few of which were lent by the state. An appeal for state flood assistance is also in the works.

"I'm very optimistic okay and I'm optimistic because this is not something that anybody anticipated but it does show the deficiencies," said 145th District Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R).