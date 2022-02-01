x
Douglas Jemal adds to his Buffalo portfolio with Main Street purchases

The deal follows Jemal's purchases late last year of a vacant building at 529 Main St. and the Hyatt Regency Buffalo hotel.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has bought two neighboring buildings on the 500 block of Main Street.

Jemal said he bought the buildings at 515-517 Main St. and 521 Main St. for $1.125 million from fellow real estate investor J. Roger Trettel. Misuta Chow’s restaurant and arcade anchors the 521 Main St. building, while Noble Root Wine & Spirits anchors 515 Main St.

The deal, which is slated to close Feb. 1, follows Jemal's purchases late last year of a vacant building at 529 Main St. and the Hyatt Regency Buffalo hotel.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

