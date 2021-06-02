Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern to reopen in March

In addition to the reopening, owners Steve and Lynda Brown have brought on a new partner and operations manager.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Back in November, Brownie's Sports Bar and Tavern in North Tonawanda closed because of the pandemic.

There is some good news, though.

Owner Stephen Brown says the restaurant will reopen on March 2, and they are planning something special in the works to mark the occasion.

Brown announced the news on Facebook and says the community has been posting nonstop about how excited they are to have the restaurant back open soon.

"It went over 30,000 people we reached on the Facebook post. I think there was over 300 shares. there were a lot of great comments. They're excited and we're excited," Stephen Brown said.

Added Lynda Brown, Stephen's wife and co-owner of the restaurant: "We feel so very humbled and overwhelmed and we miss you all and can't wait to see you."

The Browns also hired new partner and operations manager Will Corbett. He also happens to be an executive chef.

That means when you return to Brownie's, you can expect a few updates to the menu.

"We started implementing some new changes before we had to shut down, so now that we've had a lot of time to sit and think it over, we're really anxious to get things up and rolling and back to the way they should be," Corbett said.

Once it's back open, you can check out Brownie's from Tuesdays through Saturdays.