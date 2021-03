Greg Leumer, Appliance Associates of Buffalo sales manager, said manufacturers are having huge, often unpredictable delays.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The local appliance industry is balancing an increase in demand with a decrease in supply.

Greg Leumer, Appliance Associates of Buffalo sales manager, said manufacturers are having huge, often unpredictable delays. There may be a few weeks where production seems to be catching up to demand but then a few weeks later there's a shortage again.