A $200M settlement has been reached for Kia and Hyuandi thefts

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A recent settlement may put Kia and Hyundai owners back in the driver's seat. The cars were easy targets for thieves because they lacked basic anti-theft devices.

Luckily, a $200 million class action settlement promises to help people who had their car stolen.

The $200 million settlement is against Kia and Hyundai for not installing proper security equipment. The settlement covers vehicle year models from 2012 to now.

"Our clients are ecstatic. Most of them are people of modest means. These are not luxury cars. To be out of pocket thousands of dollars is a hardship," attorney Steve Burman said.

Hyundai vehicles eligible for the software upgrade include 2018-2022 Accent, 2011-2022 Elantra, 2013-2020 Elantra GT, 2018-2022 Kona, 2013-2022 Santa Fe, 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport, 2019 Santa Fe XL, 2011-2019 Sonata, 2011-2022 Tucson, 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster, 2020-2021 Venue, 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe and 2020-2021 Palisade.

Kia vehicles eligible for the software upgrade include 2011-2022 Kia Sportage, 2011-2022 Kia Sorento, 2021-2022 Kia K5, 2011-2021 Kia Sedona, 2014-2021 Kia Forte, 2012-2021 Kia Rio, 2021-2022 Kia Seltos, 2011-2020 Kia Optima and 2020-2022 Kia Soul.

If you have raised insurance premiums, stolen personal belongings, or Uber and Lyft receipts, they are covered also. However, Burman says there are capped amounts on damages. For a theft loss, you can get up to $6,300. For personal items and insurance, it's capped at $4,000.

"There are 8 million vehicles being covered by this settlement," Burman said.

He continued, "We're going to send a notice out to all the people who have those cars. We have the names and addresses of anyone who has a Kia."

Burman says even if you missed signing up for the class action lawsuit you could still be compensated. Notices will be sent in the mail this July to eligible KIA owners.

It's people like Demario Kent who still can't believe his car was stolen.

"Never do you think something like this could happen to you," Kent said.

He says he found the Kia at Langfield Home, which he said is a drop-off hotspot for people who steal Kias. Fortunately for Kent, there's an even brighter light at the end of the tunnel with the $200 million settlement.

"It's not about the money. It's about the headache with the insurance companies," Kent says.