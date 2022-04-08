7-Eleven spreading fall feels with two pumpkin spice drinks

7-Eleven is giving customers pumpkin to talk about.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — 7-Eleven is kicking off pumpkin spice season, beating rivals Starbucks and Dunkin in debuting its fall drink lineup.

7-Eleven has brought back its Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee to celebrate the "unofficial start of fall."

The convenience store chain said its Pumpkin Spice Latte "combines a classic espresso flavor with savory autumn spices to create a sweet and creamy pumpkin-flavored beverage."

With an "irresistible baking spice aroma," the drink will be available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores for a limited time.

7-Eleven's second pumpkin-flavored drink, the Pumpkin Spice Coffee, is described as a medium body coffee with mild spice. The drink blends mild Arabica coffee beans with a sweet pumpkin-y taste.

Pumpkin Spice Coffee will be available at participating 7-Eleven locations for a limited time.

"There's no denying that the Pumpkin Spice Latte is a quintessential fall drink—it's become a cultural phenomenon loved by coffee drinkers everywhere," said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven's Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director.

"We like to take the Pumpkin Spice Latte one step further by encouraging our customers to take their cup of joe into their own hands with more than 3,000 ways to customize their beverage."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.