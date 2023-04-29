Prayer service for Kim Pegula

"We as a community have taken a lot of hits over the past year. I think there is some need for community healing," Pastor Pat Jones said.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — People say prayer is a powerful tool.

"You don't expect your grown daughter to end up the way she has, but it has brought us closer to God. God is going to restore her," said Kim Pegula's father, Ralph Kerr.

People's attendance in Saturday's prayer service brought Kerr closer to God and the community.

"The last thing she said to us is, 'I'm getting stronger. I'm going to keep that up, dad,' " Kerr said.

Everyone attending Eastern Hills Church's prayer service was sitting side-by-side, lifting their hands in prayer, hoping Pegula will come home soon.

Pastor Pat Jones said Western New York needed healing after seeing Damar Hamlin collapsing. Now, Kim Pegula.

He added, "It raises everyone's awareness that we can stand together in prayer and see God do some miraculous things."

After all, Pastor Joey Jennings says there's power in prayer.

"The Bible talks about coming together in the name of Christ and praying together. That unity is powerful," Jones said.