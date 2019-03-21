SAN FRANCISCO — It wasn't all that long ago that when you took you pooch to the park to play, you were sharing space with joggers, strollers, even dodging the occasional foul ball.

Currently, according to The Trust for Public Land, there are 810 off-leash dog parks in the nation's 100 cities, including Buffalo.

And, just in time for "National Puppy Day" Saturday, the organization says dog parks are a rapidly growing segment of city park space.

"Dog parks are built for dogs, but are fantastic resources for people," said Diane Regas, President and CEO of The Trust for Public Land. "As anyone who has chatted with a neighbor while taking their four-legged friend to the dog park knows, community is created there. Having places to meet our neighbors can help us find common ground and encourages everyone to get outside."

Buffalo came in at #58. New York City has the most dog parks with 145. The full rankings, along with information on how to create a dog park and some examples of successful and unusual dog parks and dog-park features can be found here.