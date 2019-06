BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's best chefs came together for "Hungry to Help," Thursday night.

The fundraiser was held at the Patina 250 Courtyard in downtown Buffalo to support of FeedMore Western New York, which is a new non-profit formed by the alliance of the Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.

Many local restaurants participated, including Dapper Goose, Black Sheep, Hutch's, Black Iron Bystro and Ristorante Lombardo.