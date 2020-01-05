KENMORE, N.Y. — The coronavirus pandemic has restricted a lot of families from seeing loved ones in hospitals, nursing homes and rehab facility.
Russell Day, 88, a patient at Kenmore Mercy Hospital’s Medical Rehabilitation had not seen his family since he was hospitalized March 20 for a brain bleed.
The rehab facility arranged for Day, during a break from his three-hour therapy this week, to see his wife Shirley and their family through a glass window at the hospital's community room.
Kenmore Mercy Hospital