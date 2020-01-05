KENMORE, N.Y. — The coronavirus pandemic has restricted a lot of families from seeing loved ones in hospitals, nursing homes and rehab facility.

Russell Day, 88, a patient at Kenmore Mercy Hospital’s Medical Rehabilitation had not seen his family since he was hospitalized March 20 for a brain bleed.

The rehab facility arranged for Day, during a break from his three-hour therapy this week, to see his wife Shirley and their family through a glass window at the hospital's community room.

The Day family talks to Russell Day at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. They haven't seen him since March 20, when Russell was hospitalized.

Kenmore Mercy Hospital