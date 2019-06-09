BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every week, 2 On Your Side’s Joshua Robinson takes a closer look at what’s new, unique and happening across the Western New York food scene in “Out 2 Eat.”

But this week, Out 2 Eat goes Back 2 School, checking out the ever-growing Farm To School program that began with Buffalo Public Schools.

Every day, free breakfasts are offered at the schools under the Farm to School umbrella, featuring locally grown milk, fruits and vegetables that have already given kids more excitement in the cafeteria.

The men and women who work the kitchens can't help but see a difference.

"The kids get a big kick out of it, its very fulfilling, they love when we have new products, they love fresh fruits and vegetables," says Valerie Ervin, whose been cooking at Enterprise Charter school for 13 years. " A lot of kids don't have that at home, so when they come here they're like 'Oooh what is that?' I'm like 'Just try it, you'll love it.' And most of them come back like 'Miss Val, you were right!'"

Kicking off its sixth year, the Buffalo Farm to School program is more ambitious than ever.

As part of a new initiative from Governor Cuomo, New York schools will aim to have every Thursday lunch sourced from local foods.

But Buffalo wants to take it one step further, by aiming to have 30% of all their lunch foods sourced locally in Western New York.

