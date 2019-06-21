BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every week, 2 On Your Side’s Joshua Robinson takes a closer look at what’s new, unique and happening across the Western New York food scene in “Out 2 Eat.”

When it comes to vegan food, you'll often find innovative, unique, and bold approaches to food as the trend continues to grow. And Western New York is no exception when it comes to finding those options.

Take Root and Bloom Cafe, for example: not only is their menu loaded with creativity, but their owner clearly put an incredible amount of love and effort into building a location to come, relax, and enjoy a west coast-inspired environment.

Seriously... Check out their patio! You can see pictures of the patio, the food, the cocktails and more on their Instagram page @rootandbloomcafe.

If you're looking to tame your sweet tooth with some fantastic vegan options, look no further than Fry Baby Donuts, who are carving out quite a name for themselves among Buffalo's food and donut fans.

One quick look at their Instagram page @fry.babydonuts and you can see they constantly reinvent their recipes and try new bold flavors-- like their loganberry cream and cucumber mint watermelon donuts.

But one of the most impressive reinventions in Western New York's vegan food community comes from Merge.

One quick look at their Instagram page @mergebuffalo and you'll see plated foods that look as incredible as they taste, but this summer Merge is moving south... And into the countryside!

They announced it earlier this year on their website, mergebuffalo.com: "This summer we will be breaking ground on our own organic farm in the southtowns. The plan is to prep beds this fall, so we are ready to begin planting an abundance of market goods and perennial plants in the spring of 2020."

You can track their growth on their Instagram page, Facebook account and their website.

