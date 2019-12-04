BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every week, 2 On Your Side’s Joshua Robinson takes a closer look at what’s new, unique, and happening across the Western New York food scene in “Out 2 Eat.”

And with warm weather upon us, it’s time to look at some early, new and newsworthy spring sweet treats popping up all around Western New York.

That includes the brand new Catie Pop Ice Pops—who you can follow only on Instagram @catiepopicepops—where they’re rolling out new, frozen ice pops in 2019. The “artisan pops” will be made in small batches only with no preservatives, no sweeteners, and no artificial flavors or colors. And in every place they can, they will use locally sourced ingredients to make some sweet, frozen treats for you and your family.

Speaking of frozen treats, why not grab one that’s healthy for you too? That’s what’s being offered by the Green Eats Juice Bar and Kitchen in Orchard Park. Not only are they rolling out a Spring Creations smoothies menu— which you can see on their Instagram @greeneatsbuffalo, or on their Facebook page—but they’re also looking at new ways to serve their smoothies and juices that are eco friendly.

And if you’re looking at specific sweets for Easter Sunday, you’ve got some time left to boost your baked goods for the holiday with M’s Cupcakes and Beyond—on Instagram @mscupcakesnbeyond. They’ve got an Easter pre-order special for scratch-made cakes, cupcakes, and cookies, along with some painted eggs to pop your Easter basket, but they’re only taking pre-orders through Sunday, April 14th. You can inquire about your own order by sending an email to mscupcakesnbeyond@gmail.com.

