BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every week, 2 On Your Side’s Joshua Robinson takes a closer look at what’s new, unique and happening across the Western New York food scene in “Out 2 Eat.”

Celebrating Father's Day is generally much quieter and laid-back than Mothers Day... And most dads probably hope to keep it that way.

A cold brew and a steak or a burger sounds just about right to a number of dads, so it's a good thing Western New York has a lot of fantastic breweries with some pretty stellar food options.

Take Live Edge Brewing Company in Burt, NY, for example: their ambitious and creative food menu has been grabbing a ton of attention since they opened two years ago. From mouthwatering jerk tacos, to fried pickle burgers, and a gigantic charcuterie board, there are plenty of options for Dad to enjoy.

Check them out on Instagram @liveedgebrewingco.

And if Dad wants to take a scenic drive?

Woodcock Brothers Brewery in Wilson, NY might be the ideal spot. Regulars will point to favorite dishes like the open-faced reuben skillet, but with a full wood-fire menu of pizzas, wings, and plenty more, Dad is sure to find his own go-to option.

See for yourself on their Instagram page @woodcockbrothers_brewing.

And finally, if you're looking to hit up one of the busiest weekend breweries for fun and festivities, Thin Man on Elmwood might be the best Buffalo spot. With a variety of breakfast sandwiches in the morning, burger and beer deals for dinner, and a ribeye featured all day, there is lots to choose from.

You can check out their Instagram page @thinmanbrewery for details, information, and pictures to get your mouth watering.

