Mustard-flavored Skittles arrive for National Mustard Day. Here's how you can get a bag

A week-long tour across the United States' east coast will be done to promote the limited-release candy.

Last year, French's released mustard-flavored donuts as part of their celebration campaign. This year, they're keeping the blend of tangy and sweet, adding mustard flavoring to fruit-flavored Skittles candies.

Pop-up events will be held in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and New York City as part of a multi-stop tour on the East Coast of the United States. A 'mustard mobile' will travel across the coast on its way to the pop-up events while distributing samples and merchandise of the mustard-flavored candy.

Since there are no planned stops in Indiana, fun-sized packs of the limited-release Skittles can be obtained by entering an online sweepstakes.

We're going all out this #MustardDay with our Limited Edition French's Mustard Skittles



Click here to learn more: https://t.co/AleSp6pxup pic.twitter.com/ntNcWqOA5f — French's (@Frenchs) July 25, 2023