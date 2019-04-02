BUFFALO, N.Y. — One major tradition of the Super Bowl is of course, the food!

2 On Your Side stopped by La Nova Pizza earlier Sunday, where the owner says they started taking orders last week for the 12,000 pounds of wings they will sell and they turn out so many pizzas they can't count them all.

"We don't know how to count it. It will be a lot. An awful lot. I got 80 people on the payroll right now, so we're ready. Come on over," said Joe Todaro, owner of La Nova.

Todero says they are still taking orders, even now.