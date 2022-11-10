'Dining Out for Life' fundraiser underway across WNY

The annual HIV fundraiser returns for its 20th year, raising funds to support Evergreen Health.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual fundraiser Dining Out For Life is back this year supporting a local health organization focusing on HIV by dining out.

Participating restaurants will be donating a portion of their sales to Evergreen Health, which specializes in HIV and hepatitis C testing. Some places will donate their portions from a Dining Out For Life night, while others will donate a portion of total sales over the entire fundraising period.

To donate just make plans to dine out or takeout for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or all of the above. If a restaurant has a drink symbol, a portion of food and bar sales will be donated on Tuesday, October 11th. People can also make donations directly to Evergreen on its website.

Dining Out for Life returns to WNY from Oct 11th through Oct 14th. Support @EvergreenHS by dining in or taking out at participating restaurants. Proceeds will go to benefit Evergreen Health’s HIV supportive services. For more information and restaurants: https://t.co/WqVpPwn0vk pic.twitter.com/dSuTSiKmFQ — Buffalo Place (@Buffalo_Place) October 7, 2022

Dining Out For Life is Western New York's largest HIV fundraiser. Last year over $90,000 was raised and since it began 20 years ago more than $1.3 million has been raised to provide services for people in Western New York living with HIV.

Evergreen Health has been fighting HIV while providing services to those living with the disease since 1983. Evergreen strives to foster healthy communities by providing medical, supportive, and behavioral services to individuals and families living in Western New York. For more information, you can visit evergreehs.org.

People can also make donations directly to Evergreen on its website.