Dealing with kids leaving for college

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Triad high school graduations this weekend, high school graduates are getting ready to go to college or enter the workforce, meaning many will leave home. And for some parents, this means they'll be empty nesters, which can be difficult. Acknowledging your feelings and realizing it's an adjustment is healthy. Some days are easier than others; traditions like eating at a particular restaurant might trigger sadness.

To stay connected with your high school graduate, find out their schedule and stay connected via phone calls, video calls, texts, and social media. Send videos to your graduate to let them know that you're thinking of them.

Here are a few ideas to help you adjust to being an empty nester.

Connect with other parents who are experiencing or have experienced the same thing. You'll not only learn some new coping strategies, but you'll also make new friends. And focus on your partner. This is your time to reconnect after being busy raising children. Explore new activities to help you focus on something different than missing your high school graduate.

